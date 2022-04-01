CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 9.5% Higher

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.18. 4,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in CareMax by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 64.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 515,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 19.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.