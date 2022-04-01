CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 9.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 4,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareMax by 64.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 112,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in CareMax by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 238,995 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

