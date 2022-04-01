Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 60,833 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 60,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $3,556,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 29,278 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,677,336.62.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 213.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

