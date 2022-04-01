Carol Walker Sells 15,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carol Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $76,769.28.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,806. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

