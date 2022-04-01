Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,591. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

