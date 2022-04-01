Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 27.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $673,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.70 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $220.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

