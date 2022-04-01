Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) to post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the highest is $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $118.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 84,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

