Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

CAT stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

