Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $91,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. The stock had a trading volume of 112,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

