CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 284,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,790,510 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.