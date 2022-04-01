CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 284,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,790,510 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

