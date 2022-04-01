CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Trading Up 1.4%

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 3,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 44,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $804,000.

