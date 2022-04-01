Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

