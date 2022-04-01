Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Cap of $161.73 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 42% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $161.73 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.46 or 0.07437509 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,176.39 or 0.99997439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,741,990 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

