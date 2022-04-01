Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Hits $474,369.46

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $86.06 or 0.00183845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $474,369.46 and approximately $3,379.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

