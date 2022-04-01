ChainX Price Up 19.3% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and $2.24 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.53 or 0.07451688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.48 or 1.00143194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00055961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.