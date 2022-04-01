Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

CHTR traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.39. 5,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,399. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $544.59 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

