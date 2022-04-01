Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,532. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.