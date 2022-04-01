Charter Trust Co. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $264,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.49. 188,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,309. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

