Charter Trust Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

