Charter Trust Co. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

KO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

