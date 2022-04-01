Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,512,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.63. 3,627,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,580,727. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $311.54 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

