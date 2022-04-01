Charter Trust Co. Sells 130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $771.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,932. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $755.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $849.60.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.