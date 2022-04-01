Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,810 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 2,229,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

