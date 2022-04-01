Charter Trust Co. Sells 537 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $575.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The firm has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $348.84 and a fifty-two week high of $586.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.