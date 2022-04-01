Charter Trust Co. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $163.49. 376,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $318.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

