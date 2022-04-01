Charter Trust Co. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.26. 27,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

