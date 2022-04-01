Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.75. 463,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,843. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

