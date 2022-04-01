Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 278,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

