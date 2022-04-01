China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$4.52. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 39,781 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30.
About China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG)
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.