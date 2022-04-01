China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$4.52. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 39,781 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30.

About China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

