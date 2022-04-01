China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) were up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

