Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDSVF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF stock traded down $357.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11,942.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11,033.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,828.13. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $8,597.15 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

