CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Up 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 19,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 38,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCO Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

