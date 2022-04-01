Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

