Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,686,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.