Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $516,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after purchasing an additional 399,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. 907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,687. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

