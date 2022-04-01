Claris Advisors LLC MO Invests $2.60 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,667. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

