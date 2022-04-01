Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

