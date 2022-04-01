Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $411,892,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,286,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,410,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,395,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237,546 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,332. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.