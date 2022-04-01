Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,679.72

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,679.72 ($48.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,835 ($50.24). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.47), with a volume of 60,566 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.13) to GBX 3,665 ($48.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.55) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,090.71 ($53.59).

The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,402.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,679.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

