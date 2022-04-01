Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 196,598 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,032,765.58.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.90. 3,211,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,716. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

