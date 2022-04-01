CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNPAY opened at $12.30 on Friday. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

