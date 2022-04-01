Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Codexis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Codexis stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.