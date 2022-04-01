Coldstack One Day Trading Volume Hits $219,656.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.01 million and $219,656.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.69 or 0.07360389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.05 or 0.99831351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

