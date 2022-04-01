Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) Trading Down 0.1%

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 30,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 43,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,085,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 619,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

