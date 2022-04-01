CommerceBlock Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the US dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00108654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.