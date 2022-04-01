CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.64. CommScope shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 6,251 shares.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Get CommScope alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 808,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CommScope by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.