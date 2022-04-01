Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 91,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

