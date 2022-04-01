Comparing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.22) -7.71 Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 2.74 $6.23 billion $4.93 12.10

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.48% -42.65% Gilead Sciences 22.80% 45.27% 13.59%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Gilead Sciences 1 8 8 0 2.41

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.09, suggesting a potential upside of 87.56%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'UniversitÃ© de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

