Comparing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 70.23%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and P3 Health Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.36 -$43.99 million $0.03 214.00 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnovAge beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

